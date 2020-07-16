St. Agnes Catholic Church, 210 Divison Street, Walker, will host a Pop-Up Pantry July 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A pop-up pantry is a traveling food shelf offered by Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. It delivers nutritious food directly to families in need, with the priority to increase access to fresh, healthy food in every community throughout north central Minnesota.
Here are the instructions for the July 20 Pop-Up Pantry in Walker:
• Stay in your car at all times and follow signs to enter
• Food is available to all those in need
• One food box per household
• Carpooling? Two boxes per vehicle (one per hoousehold)
• If you have more than two households in your vehicle, you can receive additional boxes by going to the back of the line and proceeding through again.
• Please note: no restrooms will be available.
