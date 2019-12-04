Portage Brewing Company is opening once again. Eleven months after a fire that gutted the burgeoning brewery, the Portage team announces the grand reopening of its taproom and brewery, Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
The festivities will include local food and live music in addition to the new beer menu that includes a Czech Pilsner, Coffeecake Blonde Ale, Onkilter Scottish Export, Pine Line West Coast IPA, Miles Away NEIPA, Juicetree DIPA, No Bake collaboration Pastry Stout (in partnership with Modist Brewery), as well as their Others Gather, a mixed fermentation Saison to conclude their beer menu.
The Portage Brewing Company team has been through a lot in the last year. They lost their entire building to a fire on Jan. 6. Less than a year later, the Portage Brewing Team will reopen its doors. It’s a testament to their drive and focus, not only to have come through the fire to rise anew, but to have done it on their own terms while including the community to help by crowd-sourcing a portion of the construction cost.
“Our Portage family would like to once again thank each and every one of you for your continued support through the rebuilding process,” said Mark Vondenkamp, Portage Brewing Company co-founder. “Honestly, we could not have done this without the support from our family, friends, the Walker community, and many from the brewing industry.”
Working collaboratively with architects from Linden Group and local general contractor Hidden Paradise Builders, the Portage team designed and built their new taproom with a focus on an improved customer experience and increased production efficiencies and capacities. Specifically, the square footage has increased from about 1,700 to 2,400, and the brewing capacity has doubled, which will add more varieties as well as increased volume produced.
“The past 10 months have certainly gifted us with time and headspace to intentionally redesign our organization, space and vision for the future,” said Jeff Vondenkamp, Portage Brewing Company co-founder and head brewer. “Portage will return with a refined focus on efficiency within our brewing process, farmhouse and experimental brewing, and an overhauled tasting room experience, all in the same location.”
Regular hours will begin Dec. 11, and they will be Wednesday and Thursday 4 to 9 p. m., Fridays 2 to 10 p. m., Saturdays noon to 10 p. m. and Sundays noon to 5 p. m.
Patrons may also bring their own food to eat while enjoying a Portage brew. They have also confirmed that Village Square and Piggy BBQ will offer food delivery to the brewery during regular hours.
To learn more about Portage Brewing Company, visit www.portagebeer.com, or their facebook or instagram pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.