With more people shopping online, Brett Boysen at the Walker Post Office has some helpful advice to make sure those parcels get to their destinations.

If you do not get street delivery of mail but get your mail at a postal box at the post office, be sure to provide both your PO Box number and street address with all online orders. For example:

John Smith, 123 Main Street, PO Box 111, Walker, MN 56484

This is mainly for online orders shipped through UPS and FedEx that are sometimes delivered by the US Postal Service.

If you do not provide both, you risk having  the parcel returned to the sender.

Boysen also adds a reminder for rural box holders: give your rural mail carrier a break by clearing snow 15 feet on either side of the mail box.

