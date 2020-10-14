Lake Country Power members near Walker and Grand Rapids are scheduled for a planned outage beginning Monday.
Line crews will be converting overhead powerlines to underground service for more than 700 members near Walker who are served by the Onigum Substation. This planned outage will begin at 9 a.m. and last for approximately two hours.
The cooperative’s line crews also will be transferring service for more than 1,000 members to the new Gunn Substation Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The outage will last approximately 2.5 hours. If the outage is canceled due to inclement weather, the rescheduled date would be Oct. 27.
The work will improve electric reliability for members served by these two substations.
Lake Country Power appreciates members’ understanding and patience with these planned outages. The cooperative can be reached at (800) 421-9959.
