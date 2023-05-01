Would you like to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations? If so, then Itasca Waters has the series for you.
“Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series” runs for an hour beginning at noon on the first Thursday of each month. It is free, online, open to all, and includes an interactive Q&A.
The Thursday program will be “Do horsepower and wake boating matter to your lake?” presented by Jeffrey Marr, Associate Director of St. Anthony Falls Laboratory, UofM.
The University of Minnesota initiated a research program in 2020 focusing on the impacts that recreational boating has on lake environments. The research program is called the Healthy Waters Initiative and is based at the St. Anthony Falls Laboratory. Boating has been popular a activity in our state for decades, but several important trends motivate our research to study boating impacts to lakes. One trend is that the quantity of recreational activities and the number of boats on the water are both increasing.
Activities like standup paddle boarding, personal watercraft, wakesurfing, and kayak fishing are a few examples. Also, the size, weight, and horsepower of recreational boats are increasing rapidly. Concerns over congestion as well as impacts of large waves and propeller wash from large boats motivate the need for research to inform citizens, boat owners, and lake managers on protecting lakes.
Our first study, completed and published in February 2022, focused on documenting the height, energy, and power of waves generated by different kinds of recreational boats, including wakesurf boats. We tested two non-wakesurf and two wakesurf boats. The findings from the study are interesting. First, the data shows wave heights from wakesurf boats are two to three times larger, they contain three to nine times more energy and they have six to twelve times more power than non-wakesurf boat waves.
Second, the study highlights the importance of how a boat is operated. Wakesurfing is done at relatively slow speeds, where the boat is transitioning to hydroplaning. Most other tow sports are done at higher speeds with the boat planing on the water surface. This is an important realization because it means that the introduction of wakesurfing is not just a new sport but a new way boats are operated on our waters. Because of the large wave produced during wakesurfing, the data suggest wakesurf boats should operate at least 500 feet or more from shoreline and other boaters.
Our team is also studying the topic of propeller wash produced by recreational boats. Propeller wash is the high-speed jet of water generated by a boat’s propeller. The field portion of this study was completed in the fall of 2022, and we hope to release the report from the project later this year. The study should provide insights into how deep propeller wash penetrates into the lake and recommendations on minimum water depth for wakesurfing and other boating activities.
Finally, we hope to begin a third research project this fall funded by the State of Minnesota. This new three-year project will dive deeper into topics of propeller wash and boat wakes and will also look at the impact of wind waves on littoral zones and shorelines.
You will receive a zoom invite by email, with periodic reminders, to join the program. For more information contact info@itascawaters.org
The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to ‘team up’ with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for our continued health, enjoyment, and a strong economy. This series is supported by Itasca Waters’ members, Minnesota Sea Grant, Itasca Coalition of Lake Associations, Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District, KAXE/KBXE, Rapids Radio, and Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
