Laporte Trinity Lutheran Church is converting a portion of its property to native prairie planting that will benefit native wildlife including pollinators and birds, and will grow into a natural planting that will be appreciated by residents and visitors.
The project, which got started last summer when Youth Works volunteers put landscape mats on a 0.25 acre lawn behind the church, will also reduce runoff to nearby Garfield Lake.
This landscape material is used to kill the existing turf without herbicides and will stay in place until next fall. The area will then be tilled, a soil amendment added, and a mix of prairie grasses and flowers native to the area planted. Native bushes and trees have been ordered and will be planted this summer in the mixed forest edge between the site and the lake.
“We are consulting with the University of Minnesota on soil conditions and with several Minnesota companies specializing in the restoration of native prairie plantings on the type of seeds to plant, site preparation and maintenance after planting,” said Minnesota Master Naturalists Rosy Albers and Kathy Don Carlos, who both planned and implemented the project.
Albers and Don Carlos are now reaching out to the community for donations. So far six businesses or organizations and many individuals have donated $4,032. They include Garfield Ice Racers $1,300, Forestedge Winery $750, Laporte-Benedict Lions $532, Popple Bar and Grill $300, Northern Industries $100, Walker Building Center $50 and $1,000 in individual gifts.
Donors who contribute more than $250 will be recognized on a plaque in the Trinity Fellowship Hall and in the church’s annual report.
