The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center invites all to a special fundraising event July 17.
“Walker’s Mission of Love” will be held at City Park from 4-8 p.m.
A picnic-style dinner will be served, hosted by Walker area churches and volunteers. The menu features brats and hot dogs, corn on the cob, calico beans, coleslaw, chips, drink and dessert. Suggested donation is $10 adults, $5 kids ages 6-12, with a $25 family cap.
Family-oriented games run from 4-7 p.m., including bounce houses, inflatable games, a dunk tank, corn hole and 9-Square in the Air.
A Silent Auction and Raffle fundraiser, also from 4-7 p.m., features some great prizes:
• Half day guided fishing trip on Leech Lake for either walleyes or muskie
• Fishing rod package
• Golf package
• FOG firearms items
• Kids’ items, and much more
Pontoon rides will leave from city dock, between 4 and 8 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 per person.
An information booth about the Pregnancy Support Center will be open throughout the event.
Some great old-time and “newer old-time” music will be performed as a jammin’ session throughout the event, headlined by Ryan and Jo Pels and the Gang.
The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that depends solely on private donations for 100 percent of its budget. The Center hosts several fundraisers throughout the year. This is the first year this event is being hosted in Walker.
