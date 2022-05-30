Cass County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management, led by Coordinator Chad Emery, provided training on how to conduct a preliminary damage assessment and a conducive forum to discuss and evaluate current procedures and capabilities.
Sheriff Tom Burch said that 42 people attended from several jurisdictions, including Cass County cities, townships, county staff, Homeland Security and several neighboring county emergency management staff.
With the assistance of Cass County MIS and GIS, jurisdictions utilized a new computer-based tracking system called Survey 123 to conduct a damage assessment based on the following training scenario.
On the evening of May 10 at about 7 p.m., Cass County experienced a large summer storm that included several tornados, strong straight-line winds and flooding rain. Tornado sirens were activated around the county and no lives were lost.
Disaster-impacted governments conducted surveys on the next day to determine whether the impacts of the disaster warrant a disaster declaration. Several buildings are damaged or destroyed; roadways are covered with trees and debris; and flooding rain has caused overland flooding and several area roads have been washed away.
With the Survey 123 tracking system, Cass County Emergency Management along with the jurisdictions entering the information, can see in real-time as a map is updated with damage information. If State or Federal damage assistance is required following a real disaster, local jurisdictions are also able to obtain an excel file with information needed for reporting damages to HSEM or FEMA.
The following day an actual severe storm impacted Cass County. Several jurisdictions were able to utilize the new system they had trained on the day before.
At this time, jurisdictions have reported an estimated $87,638.17 in damages. This amount exceeds the required Cass County threshold of $61,635.30. The Cass County Board enacted a resolution declaring a state of emergency May 17.
The Initial Damage and Impact Assessment Report revealed that damages met or exceeded 50 percent of the county federal damage indicator. Therefore, Cass County will request HSEM assistance to conduct a Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) for the State Public Assistance Program. If damages qualify for the Public Assistance Program, Cass County would then apply for state disaster assistance in accordance with Minnesota Statute 12B.30. Affected jurisdictions would then qualify for 75 percent reimbursement of damages.
Sheriff Burch notes that this training is crucial and beneficial as a step in helping communities and jurisdictions prepare for storms or natural disasters and the aftermath.
