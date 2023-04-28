Chippewa National Forest fire crews plan to conduct a prescribed burn at the Cuba Hill Impoundment, starting as early as Thursday, weather and appropriate conditions permitting. The exact date(s) of operations are dependent on current and forecasted local weather conditions.

The Cuba Hill Impoundment is located to the north and west of the intersection of Cuba Hill Rd (FR2133) and Forest Road 3772 or approximately 8 mile southeast of Cass Lake. The 30-acre prescribed burn will help set the back brush encroachment that is slowly creeping into the historical grassy impoundment. Additionally, operations will help inhibit the number of cattails that are out competing other native vegetation. Overall, the project will provide more ideal habitat for nesting birds and waterfowl reproduction.

