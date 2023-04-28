Chippewa National Forest fire crews plan to conduct a prescribed burn at the Cuba Hill Impoundment, starting as early as Thursday, weather and appropriate conditions permitting. The exact date(s) of operations are dependent on current and forecasted local weather conditions.
The Cuba Hill Impoundment is located to the north and west of the intersection of Cuba Hill Rd (FR2133) and Forest Road 3772 or approximately 8 mile southeast of Cass Lake. The 30-acre prescribed burn will help set the back brush encroachment that is slowly creeping into the historical grassy impoundment. Additionally, operations will help inhibit the number of cattails that are out competing other native vegetation. Overall, the project will provide more ideal habitat for nesting birds and waterfowl reproduction.
During prescribed fire operations, smoke may be visible to area residents and visitors. Smoke may potentially drift across roads adjacent to the burn area. If smoke is encountered on the roadways, drivers should slow down and turn on vehicle’s lights. In addition, drivers in the area of prescribed fire operations should drive with caution and be aware of fire crews and equipment.
Prescribed fires are conducted under specific weather conditions and are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals. Chippewa National Forest fire staff follow strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and take into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the operations will be postponed.
If you have any questions regarding the prescribed burns, contact the Walker Ranger District at (218) 547-1044.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.