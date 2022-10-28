Plans are underway for the 17th annual Back to Basics event happening Feb. 11, 2023, at Pine River-Backus Schools.
“When you get this many people together around the idea of sustainable living, something amazing happens.” said Michelle Hoefs, program coordinator. “We are thrilled to be back in person this year, partnering with Community Ed at PRB Schools. The creativity and expertise out there is truly outstanding and that will be reflected in the workshops and vendor fair.”
If you are passionate about resilient living, consider sharing your expertise by offering a workshop. Covering one or two hours, workshops may be hands-on or traditional classroom presentations. Proposals are due by Nov. 18. You may also email suggestions for topics or presenters to b2b@happydancingturtle.org
Vendors who offer natural, recycled, repurposed and/or handmade products or who offer information or services about resilient or sustainable living are invited to submit a proposal to have a booth at the vendor fair which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11. Cost is $40 per 8 x 8 space. As always, the vendor fair will be free and open to the public.
For those who would like to attend the day-long February event, watch for registration information in early January. Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
