Plans are underway for the 17th annual Back to Basics event happening Feb. 11, 2023, at Pine River-Backus Schools.

“When you get this many people together around the idea of sustainable living, something amazing happens.” said Michelle Hoefs, program coordinator. “We are thrilled to be back in person this year, partnering with Community Ed at PRB Schools. The creativity and expertise out there is truly outstanding and that will be reflected in the workshops and vendor fair.”

