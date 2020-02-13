If you live in and are registered to vote in a mail ballot precinct, you should have received your ballots about Feb. 1 for the upcoming March 3 Presidential Nomination Primary.
If you are temporarily away and need your ballot sent to another location, you should apply for an absentee ballot.
The Presidential Nomination Primary is a partisan primary for which a voter must declare a major political party to cast a ballot. Voters in mail ballot precincts will receive ballots for each party with instructions to select one ballot and complete the signature envelope with their political party choice. Failure to declare the political party of choice on the signature envelope will cause the ballot to be rejected under the state laws governing this specific election.
Voters in mail ballot precincts not preregistered may register and apply to vote by absentee ballot, or in-person on election day no later than 8 p.m., March 3. New voters can determine their precinct and method of voting by visiting mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us or the Cass County website Election/Voting link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.