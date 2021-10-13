Beginning Oct. 20, the cost for a single issue of The Pilot-Independent will increase from $1.25 to $1.50.
The last time the price for a single issue was raised was in 2012, when the price went from $1 to $1.25.
The cost of subscriptions will remain at $49 a year for Cass County residents and those who live within 40 miles of Walker, and $50 for those outside the area.
