Beginning Oct. 20, the cost for a single issue of The Pilot-Independent will increase from $1.25 to $1.50.

The last time the price for a single issue was raised was in 2012, when the price went from $1 to $1.25.

The cost of subscriptions will remain at $49 a year for Cass County residents and those who live within 40 miles of Walker, and $50 for those outside the area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments