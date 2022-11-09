A presentation on the Jones Family Walker Public Library was given to the Walker Rotary Club by Hope Fairchild (center) and Kathi Cadmus (right). Also pictured is Walker Rotarian representing the Library Fundraising Committee is Joe Sherman.
Photo by Sherren Foss

In a well-attended Walker Rotary Club meeting Nov. 1, Walker City Administrator Hope Fairchild and Kathi Camdus, library liaison, presented the latest updates for the Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Public Library.

The newest release of the architectural rendition of the exterior and interior design was shown by Fairchild and Cadmus that detailed the plan for the library.

