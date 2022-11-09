In a well-attended Walker Rotary Club meeting Nov. 1, Walker City Administrator Hope Fairchild and Kathi Camdus, library liaison, presented the latest updates for the Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Public Library.
The newest release of the architectural rendition of the exterior and interior design was shown by Fairchild and Cadmus that detailed the plan for the library.
The Walker City Council is moving in a straightforward course of action toward the successful completion of an educational and cultural center for Walker and neighboring township residents as well as visitors.
Their presentation was as follows:
Progress Assessment
• Secured site on Tower Avenue by the Community Gardens
• Site assessment has been completed and approved
• Developed Communications Plan Draft
• Hy-Tec (current design contractor) has produced a fundraising building design to include a lower level
• The Meyer Group completed interior layout and design
• Determined funding available from Kitchigami Regional Library System to cover the cost of an elevator
• Secured $1,597,000 in donations and Walker City funds (KRLS to fund elevator and other misc. — $95K); Dale and Harriet Jones — $1 million; Jacobson Family $10,000
• Approved a formal Naming Opportunity document to allow individuals and groups to name specific areas within the library. Donations can be spread over multiple years
Fundraising Plan
• Friends of the Library Website for on-line donations is nearing completion
• Individual and corporate donations can be made through the City of Walker
• Naming Opportunities available, contact Fairchild at City Hall, (218) 547-5501
• Accepted grants — Sourcewell
• Working with Shingobee, Turtle Lake, Pine Lake and Leech Lake townships to secure commitment to support
• Community fundraising events — TBD
• Many grant applications are being worked on
• Opportunities for Required Minimum Distributions
• Sourcewell — matching funds for design consultant
What’s ahead
• Issue RFP for final design and construction; determine construction time line
• Begin fundraising efforts
• Submit all grant applications
• Select contractor and break ground
• Formed Fundraising team of Rotarians Mike Nelson (218) 821-9519, Joe Sherman (218) 251-3163, Kathi Cadmus and Lynda Jacobson, former professional fundraiser. Jacobson is part of the Hiawatha Beach Jacobson family and spends her summers in Walker.
