Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?

If so, be sure to contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before Dec. 1, 2020.

What is a qualifying relative? For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling or parent  of the owner or owner’s spouse.

For residential property, a qualifying relative also includes the owner’s uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece.

Application must be made on or before Dec. 15, 2020. Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless requested by the  county assessor.

Contact the assessor by Dec. 15, 2020, if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year.

If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.

For questions, contact the Cass County Assessor’s Office at  (218) 547-7298.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments