Rettke graduates from basic training
Air Force Airman Carter Rettke has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
During eight weeks of training, the airman studied the Air Force mission, organization, and military customs and courtesies; performed drill and ceremony marches, and received physical training, rifle markmanship, field training exercises and special training in human relations.
In addition, airmen who complete basic training earn credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Carter is studing at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, in the bomber special electronic warfare and radar surveillance intergrated avionics course for the B1 Bomber. He will graduate in late February or early March.
He is the son of Shannon and Angel Rettke of Akeley and a 2019 honor graduate at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School.
Information provided by the Army & Air Force Hometown News Service.
