MINNEAPOLIS — The public may soon view the electronic exhibits from two recent high-profile trials.
Hennepin County District Court Judges Peter Cahill and Regina Chu issued orders Thursday permitting public access to trial exhibits in State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin (27-CR-20-12646) and State of Minnesota v. Kimberly Potter (27-CR-21-7460).
The electronic trial exhibits will be available for viewing on a dedicated laptop at the Records Center on the public service level of the Hennepin County Government Center (A Tower). The laptop will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during business hours Feb. 7-18. Only exhibits considered by the respective juries in their deliberations will be made available. A future judicial order will make the Potter physical trial exhibits available for viewing.
The public may request and purchase copies of the electronic trial exhibits from Records Center staff beyond the February viewing. Per judicial order, those viewing and inspecting the exhibits may not take pictures or video of the exhibits.
The Fourth Judicial District consists solely of Hennepin County. Seventy-five judicial officers serve the district, which is the largest of Minnesota’s 10 judicial districts. In 2018, more than 486,000 cases were filed in Fourth Judicial District courts.
