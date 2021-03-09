Cass County Public Health will hold a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. at WHA High School, 302 Fourth St. S., Walker; enter through Door 3 on Fourth Street.

Public Health has the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine available. Pre-registration is required, and a limited number of doses are available. Call 547-6839 or 547-6866 to register.

Eligible individuals include Phase 1b — 65 years and older; child care providers; E-12 school staff; and Phase 1a qualifiers (healthcare personnel and caregivers)

No walk-in appointments will be available. If you are feeling sick, please postpone your shot. A minimum of 15 minutes wait period is required following vaccination. COVID-19 precautions of face masks and social distance of 6 feet are required at the clinic.

