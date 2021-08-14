The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) invites the Bemidji community to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited Minnesota Veterans Home in Bemidji.
Construction is expected to begin this fall with an opening date of mid-2023.
The event will take place Aug. 26 starting at 10 a.m. near the site of the new home at 920 Anne St.NW, across the street from the Sanford Health Neilson Place campus.
MDVA is working closely with Beltrami County officials and the Beltrami County Veterans Service Office to plan for this event that will celebrate years of effort to reach this milestone. The event will include remarks from MDVA; congressional, state and local leaders; and local Veterans. Refreshments will be served, and information will be available regarding resident admissions to the home and employment opportunities, as well as about other MDVA programs and services.
MDVA is committed to protecting the health of all event attendees and will be following the latest COVID-19 health guidelines including wearing facemasks and practicing social distancing. Community members who are feeling unwell or have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, can watch the groundbreaking event virtually by visiting Facebook.com/MinnesotaDepartmentOfVeteransAffairs
For more information, contact MDVA at MDVA Communications@state.mn.us or visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/Events
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.