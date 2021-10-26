Help raise funds for the WHA Wall of Honor Scholarship Fund by attending Purse Night, Nov. 6 — social hour at 5 p.m., games starting at 6 p.m., at the Chase on the Lake Ballroom.
The Wall of Honor at WHA High School was created as a way to publicly recognize and thank graduates for serving their country.
Now that the U.S. has ended its involvement in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Walker community wanted to do something to show respect, appreciation and support for the brave men and women who have served their country over the years.
Former WHA teacher and veteran Kelly Nelson suggested starting a scholarship fund for WHA graduates who have a parent or grandparent who has served honorably in any branch of the service. An endowment fund has been set up through the Walker Area Foundation, with the goal of raising $100,000 so several scholarships can be given each year. An endowment fund uses only interest to pay for the scholarships, so the fund never runs out of money.
“Purse Night” is a fun, adults-only game night with 13 games and fabulous prizes, including purses, wallets, satchels and wristlets by Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Patricia Nash, plus CASH, and more.
Space is limited and RSVPs are needed to reserve a spot. Text Meg Naugle at (218) 259-1165 with your name and the number in your party.
