Our first Putt ‘Fore’ Paws and Claws Golf Scramble took place Sept. 3 at Tianna Country Club in Walker with 14 teams participate in the scramble to support Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack.
There were also on-course tournaments, silent auction and raffle drawings, and a burger bar for dinner.
Congratulations to this year’s first-place winners, the Angler Printing Co. team, followed by Foss & Friends in second and The Fuzzy Foreigners in third.
We had a great turnout for our first year and we are so excited to see where this event takes us in the future and to watch it continue to grow. Thank you to all who supported us and helped to make this event a huge success.
Our tee and green sponsors were Wine Down, Walker Animal Hospital, Mann Lake Ltd., Reno Plachecki, Steve and Kathy Hoffman, First National Bank, The Piggy BBQ of Walker, Wilbur’s on Walker Bay, Robert Kennedy, Joel and Sherri Kennedy, Bradford and Blake Boat Storage, Weigert Law Office, Stifel Investments, Dan and Susan Metzger, Heartland Real Estate, Arrowhead Hardware of Longville, Nor-Son, Inc., Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Linda Kaiser, Cedar Point Realty, Doug, Susan and Waylon Wardell, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, Trapper’s Landing Lodge, The Merit Lakeside Dining and Cocktails, Angler Print Company, Lisa Roddy and Bob Stephens, Barb’s Creative Gardens and Greenhouse, Quinlivan and Hughes Attorneys at Law, Ann Noland and The Steve White Group. A special thank you to our presenting sponsor, Hays Companies.
We also had many silent auction and raffle items donated by businesses and community members. Thank you to Hays Companies, Trapper’s Landing Lodge, Betty Thomas, Longville Lakes Bottle Shop, Aspen Construction, TJ’s Floral, Do-it-Best Hardware Hackensack, Arrowhead Hardware of Longville, Heritage Arts, Gifts and Antiques, Walker Building Center, Backus American Legion, Docksider, Horseshoe Bay, Godfrey’s, Brittany’s Floral, Jenny’s Beehive, The Y Bottle Shop, Thrifty White, Charng Thai Restaurant, Lazy Days of Longville, First National Bank, One Stop of Longville, Northlakes Electric Bikes, SuperOne Foods, B & L Auto, Country Garden Center, Creekside Creations, Bites Grill & Bar and Prososki All Care.
