Photo submitted

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley seniors Kali Oelschlager and Kenseth Taylor were crowned queen and king during Homecoming Coronation. The other king candidates were Kai Ashmore, Riley Carpenter, Tanner Schneider and Carson Strosahl, and queen candidates Erika Rand, Katie Sagen, Allyson Sea and Abigale Strandlie.

