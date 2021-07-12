Owner Todd Taylo is pictured with his First Business Dollar.
Photo submitted

Qwik Pack and Ship of Walker is new to Minnesota Avenue. In February, the owners decided it was a good time to remodel Walker Cleaners and make room for a packing and shipping store. Qwik Pack and Ship is not a franchise store. Owner Todd Taylor, pictured with his First Business Dollar, says he researched several franchises and found none of them to be a good fit. A franchise would not allow him to be flexible with the products he chooses to carry, and most importantly he could not operate another business under the same roof. So, it was an easy choice to put together a pack and ship store and call it Qwik Pack and Ship. Walker Cleaners is located at the same location and continues to offer the same quality services that customers have known for more than 60 years. That includes dry cleaning, laundry services, wash and fold, pillow reticking and cleaning special items around the house such as wool blankets, down comforters, quilts and more. Qwik Pack and Ship of Walker also offers FedEx/FedEx Express and the shipping services of USPS and DHL. Professional packing along with packing supplies are also a service, along with photocopying, scanning, laminating, computer rental station with internet access, a line of office supplies and much more.

