STAPLES — Cheryal Lee Hills, executive director of Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) and representative of the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO), testified before Congress May 11.
The U.S. House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth hosted the hearing, “Bringing Prosperity to Left-Behind Communities: Using Targeted Place-based Development to Expand Economic Opportunity.”
Select Committee members and policy experts had an opportunity to examine how wealth disparities in local economies have increased — including in rural towns, industrial centers, and urban neighborhoods– and how targeted, place-based initiatives can restore local economies and bring jobs to economically vulnerable regions.
As a federally recognized Economic Development District, R5DC develops and maintains the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the region. CEDS is an intentional equitable economic pathway designed by diverse voices.
“It is imperative to invest in local practitioners who emphasize equity and inclusion in their approaches to community development. We measure success of projects and programs based on improved livelihoods and ownership for those living on the margins of our economy,” Hills said during the hearing on local economic development.
“In her testimony, Cheryal not only represented the needs of her region; she also represented the needs and interests of hundreds of other NADO members across the country. Cheryal was the perfect person to speak about how federal funding and programs can be better targeted to benefit rural and underserved communities in more equitable and impactful ways,” said Joe McKinney, executive director of NADO.
This hearing explored targeted, place-based policies to restore local economies & uplift underserved communities. To watch the hearing, visit https://youtu.be/TPhUlO7n2m0
