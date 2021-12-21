STAPLES — The Comprehensive Regional Economic Development Strategy (CREDS) is maintained in Region Five Development Commission’s capacity as an Economic Development District Organization (EDD) designated by the United States Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA).
R5DC is currently seeking public comment on the draft version of the CREDS plan.
The CREDS serves as a concise, centralized regional overview and data source, including infrastructure, socioeconomic data, physical geography, and many other elements.
It identifies regional issues, opportunities, goals, and objectives, and establish a roadmap for resolving problems and capitalizing on opportunities.
A five-year update is available to review at www.regionfive.org/creds. Written comments will be accepted through Jan. 12. E-mail to: sheadley@regionfive.org or mail to: R5DC, 200 1st Street NE Suite 2, Staples, MN 56479.
The Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is a high-performing, regionally focused partner committed to enhancing the vitality and quality of life in Region 5 through resilient, collaborative, and inclusive approaches to regional community development, economic development, and transportation initiatives. R5DC is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Visit regionfive.org to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.