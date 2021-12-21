STAPLES — The Comprehensive Regional Economic Development Strategy (CREDS) is maintained in Region Five Development Commission’s capacity as an Economic Development District Organization (EDD) designated by the United States Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA).

R5DC is currently seeking public comment on the draft version of the CREDS plan.

The CREDS serves as a concise, centralized regional overview and data source, including infrastructure, socioeconomic data, physical geography, and many other elements.

It identifies regional issues, opportunities, goals, and objectives, and establish a roadmap for resolving problems and capitalizing on opportunities.

A five-year update is available to review at www.regionfive.org/creds. Written comments will be accepted through Jan. 12. E-mail to: sheadley@regionfive.org or mail to: R5DC, 200 1st Street NE Suite 2, Staples, MN 56479.

The Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is a high-performing, regionally focused partner committed to enhancing the vitality and quality of life in Region 5 through resilient, collaborative, and inclusive approaches to regional community development, economic development, and transportation initiatives. R5DC is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Visit regionfive.org to learn more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments