With major street and water system improvements finished in 2021-22, Highway 371 corridor upgrades planned for 2024, and other projects in the “hopeful idea” stage, it’s no wonder Hackensack residents can’t keep track of “who’s on first and what’s on second.”
At the July 11 city council meeting, Gary Dietrich of the Hackensack Game Chambers announced that the Region 5 Development Commission has offered to facilitate a “Community Summit,” a meeting that could answer a lot of questions and correct misinformation.
The Summit would be an opportunity to review the 2021 Community Comprehensive Plan, examine key areas, see what’s already been done and what lies ahead.
While the date has not yet been set, organizers hope to hold the Summit in late August at the Community Building with all Hackensack area residents invited. The date will be announced in the near future.
Suggested break-out sessions topics include:
• Discussion of the First Street Project and lessons learned;
• Highway 371 reconstruction and review of the project, scheduled for 2024;
• How to better engage community residents, visitors and other stakeholders;
• Game Changers’ discussions about community housing and day care center;
• Current ordinances and plans to update;
• Economic outlook for the community related to improved infrastructure and overall renewal; and
• Green Step City accomplishments
Since the comprehensive plan was conducted and created during the COVID pandemic, the Summit would be a chance for the public to review and discuss the plan in person.
After 35 years working for the city, maintenance superintendent Dana Stanko gave his last monthly report prior to his retirement July 31. He promised that before he leaves, he and Jim Curran of Moore Engineering will walk through all of the recent projects, both downtown and at the water plant, to identify unfinished items.
Brown-tinted water continues to plague several downtown businesses and some residents, but to differing degrees. Stanko, Curran and Chris Sonmor, also of Moore Engineering, discussed possible causes with Rendezvous Brewing owners Doug and Sue Toth and promised to keep searching for both causes and solutions.
A retirement party for Dana will be held July 25 at 5 p.m. outside the Municipal Liquor Store on First Street; the community is invited.
Missy Hoopman presented an idea to sell engraved commemorative bricks as a fundraiser for future projects and was encouraged by the council to investigate further. She will check out three proposed sites where either a decorative wall or walkway could be installed and report back.
The council gave its blessing to installing a “Puzzle House” near the Little Free Library “book house” at city park. The puzzle house would operate on the same premise: take a puzzle, leave a puzzle, return it when you’re done. No cost, no deadline.
After hearing from Bernie Van Dyke of Birch Lake Small Engine Repair, the city agreed to contact city attorney Jonathan Baker regarding options for vacating a city-owned road that runs between the business and a neighboring property. The road constantly washes out during heavy rainstorms but maintenance and repairs have been problematic because of city ownership.
The council also
Approved the following Aug. 9 Primary Election Judges: Head Judge Nancy Evans; Election Judges Janice Pfarr, Johanna Larsen and Trista Olander.
Approved street closures, fencing and temporary liquor license for the Legion’s Pork in the Park event Aug. 6. Residents should call city hall at (218) 675-6400 for closure details.
Approved street closures and temporary liquor license for the Chainsaw Event Sept. 23-25. Residents should call city hall at (218) 675-6400 for closure details.
Approved internet and phone service at the city shop and community building.
Approved a loan resolution for $207,000 related to issuance of bonds for the city’s drinking water facility.
Approved a resolution declaring a vacant council seat because councilor Lee-Ann Marchwick has moved away.
Approved a resolution to look into the feasibility of operating a local community housing fund that could lead to expansion of housing for the city.
Approved a resolution to apply for a $10,000 Sourcewell matching grant for FY 2022-23 to be used to replace and upgrade the city’s downtown security cameras.
Appointed Casey Stanley as wastewater treatment plant signatory and congratulated him for passing the required state tests.
Approved payment of $103,747.38 to Utility Systems of America.
Approved a resolution for the city of Hackensack to participate in a Joint Powers Agreement with the Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department.
Set July 25, 4 p.m. for the next work/planning session, prior to Dana Stanko’s retirement party.
