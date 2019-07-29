And what a wild crowd it was! Doing our regular math — 333 racers probably means about 1,000 plus people on the main street in Longville, and the joint was jumpin’!
We have never had so many moms, dads and grandparents come out and hula hoop and dance. And you should have heard them whooping and hollering for their turtles at each race.
These races are truly a multi-generational thing — that’s where the memories are created. One of our winners was overheard saying they have been coming to the races for 40 years. There are many stories like that and we love and cherish them all.
This event is a labor of love for the volunteers putting it on. But we need guests, so thank you to all of you who show up each week for these 12 weeks of summer and there are thousands and thousands of you. Pretty amazing!
Our story for the week. One of our Slowpoke winners had a bit of an accent. Asking where he was from, Felix Huesler told us, Switzerland.
How did he get to Longville? Seems his mom, Judy, worked with Gary Knox, owner of the Minne Teepee Resort on a program called Amity at Blaine Senior High School in 1991. They became friends. Coincidentally, Gary ran the Turtle Races for 17 years before turning it over to his good friend John Weins, who ran it with his wife Sandy for many years. Small world!
So Felix’s mom won fastest four years ago, and now we have Felix as a winner. Who will we meet next week?
