Members of Walker Legion Post 134 recently installed a flag pole and raised the flag at Bluewater Lodge.
Izzy Moe’s face lit up like a new father when a flag pole was installed on the point of Shingobee Bay by Bluewater Lodge.

The flag stands proudly 50 feet in the air and can be seen from the roadside or the deck of the Shingobee Inn. I am sure it will become a landmark for those navigating the waters in the area.

Walker Legion Post 134, with the help of Jerry Freeman’s crane, recently installed the flag pole. Installing larger poles like this can be challenging but the crew made it happen without incident.

We always feel a great sense of pride when we assist with the raising of Old Glory. May she wave proudly for many years to come.

