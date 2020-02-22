A Ramsey woman was seriously injured Feb. 15 in a snowmobile crash on a trail north of Akeley.

Deputies and first responders arrived at about 3:15 p.m. and found 57-year-old Nancy Kotyk suffering from head and neck injuries. The investigation showed that Kotyk was traveling on the Steamboat Forest Road on a 2012 Ski Doo snowmobile when she drove off a curve, went down an embankment and collided with a tree.

Kotyk was extricated from the scene and brought out to Highway 64, where she was then airlifted to a Fargo hospital. The incident was investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

