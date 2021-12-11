Walker native Ray Sauer has received the Warren J. Rebholz Distinguished Service Award at the Minnesota Golf Association’s annual meeting.
According to the MGA, recipients of the award “exemplify the spirit of the game at its highest level and who have made a substantial contribution to the game in Minnesota or on a national or international level.”
A member of the Bemidji State University golf team from 1964-68 and a 1970 graduate Sauer has championed golf at all levels to include numerous club championships and many statewide tournaments to include MGA senior events. Locally, to name a very few, he was the 1971 Birchmont International champion and has been the Vandersluis Regular and Senior Champion on multiple occasions.
However what Sauer is known most for is focusing his golf passion and awareness to raise support for worthwhile programs and events to enable the growth of golf throughout Minnesota.
For more than 55 years he has been the tireless organizational force behind the shortstop and Best Ball tournaments held annually at Tianna Country Club in Walker.
In 1969 Sauer was instrumental in helping Joe Aitken, BSU 1972, establish and grow the Northern Minnesota Indian Classic in Walker from a small fundraising tournament benefitting the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, to an event that now draws indigenous players from across the U.S. and Canada.
Following the death of his twin brother Ed, BSU 1969, Sauer established the Ed Sauer Memorial Golf Tournament in 2008 to support scholarships for BSU Men’s Golf through an endowment in his late brother’s name. The tournament is held each August at Tianna Country Club in Walker. To date, the tournament has raised well over $110,000 for BSU golf and the endowment has funded many BSU golf scholarships. In 2004 Sauer was inducted into the BSU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Upon receiving the award, he stated he was “humbled and happy” to be honored with the MGA’s Warren J. Rebholz Distinguished Service Award.
Ray lives in St. Cloud with his wife, Kathy.
