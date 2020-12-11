Hackensack Lions President Sue Larson and Past President Denny Ganz read the prescriptions of donated glasses.
Photo submitted

Hackensack Lions President Sue Larson and Past President Denny Ganz read the prescriptions of donated glasses, which is just one of Hackensack Lions service projects. If anyone in the community would like to help with these efforts, meeting time is 10 a.m. Tuesday. Contact Sue at (218) 232-4813 to schedule a date. Photo submitted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments