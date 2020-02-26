The Cass County Planning and Zoning report shows a 3.9 percent increase in the number of permits, variances and official actions taken last year totaling 1,523 actions in comparison to 2018 totals of 1,466 actions.  

Revenue increased 9.37 percent from $370,124 in 2018 to $404,794 in 2019. This could be a result of new construction and larger additions rather than smaller additions.

The number of variances heard was the same over the last two years totaling 88. Variance requests were more evenly spread across the summer months in 2019 than they were in 2018.

Shoreland alteration permits increased by 15.5 percent from 200 in 2018 to 231 in 2019.

Conditional use permits decreased from 28 in 2018 to 20 in 2019.  Nine reclassifications were granted.

Sylvan Township led the permit activity followed by Woodrow, Shingobee, Ponto Lake, Crooked Lake Powers and Birch Lake, all showing the most activity in 2019.

Currently the Environmental Services Department is undertaking a complete Land Use Ordinance revision. At the Feb. 4 regular meeting the Board referred the Draft Land Use Ordinance to the  Planning Commission that set a date of March 19 for the first-reading hearing. The draft ordinance is currently out for its 30-day public comment period.

