What a day for Longville! When it was all said and done, we had 623 turtle racers registered July 3.
And doing our regular figuring of three other folks escorting each racer — you can do the math — Longville was entertaining more than 2,000 people.
The weather was wonderful — a little overcast turned into a gloriously sunny day with mild breezes. The crowds got warmed up with record numbers of hula hoopers and dancers. Moms and dads, gramas and grampas out there on main street with the youngsters. Actually, turtle racers come in all ages. It’s a generational thing, a family tradition.
It takes a lot of volunteers each week to put on the races and our volunteers are very committed to the work they do there. A normal number of racers in July would be around 350, so you can see our volunteers were really hustling. But they did an amazing job and at the end of the last race when the final winner was called, they all were pretty proud of themselves. Many new memories were created that day.
Come see us this week and every Wednesday through Aug. 21. See you at the races!
