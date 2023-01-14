ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced its spongy moth (L. dispar; formally gypsy moth) monitoring program caught 101,763 male moths in 2022, far surpassing the previous state record high of 71,258 moths caught in 2013.

Nearly 70 percent of the moths collected were in traps in Minnesota’s spongy moth quarantine area of Lake and Cook counties. These counties have been quarantined since 2014.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments