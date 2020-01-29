An application event for census takers will be held Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Cass County Courthouse Annex, Commissioner’s Board Room, 303 Minnesota Ave. W., Walker.

The 2020 census jobs provide great pay of $19 per hour with flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and have a legal work permit in the US.

Questions? Call (218) 556-4719 or 556-0887.

