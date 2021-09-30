After a three-month absence of a recycling drop-off station in the Walker area, there will soon be three new locations where the public can properly dispose of recyclable containers, paper and cardboard.
Thanks to agreements with Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, the Walker Area Community Center and the Cass County Board of Commissioners, recycling services will once again be available to the public.
Reed’s has provided two sites for the public to use — the north lot of the old Stewarts Automotive, now the training facility for Reed’s, will be developed, with the help of the Cass County Highway Department, to accommodate this service. A class 5 road base, along with some significant driveway shaping will be needed to ensure this property can withstand the service vehicles and user traffic and will open as soon as this work is completed.
A second Reed’s location is behind their outlet store at 615 Minnesota Avenue W, near the Walker Community Theatre. It will also be available for the downtown area and opened Sept. 23.
In cooperation with the Walker Area Community Center, which recently received authorization from the city of Walker, a third site will take shape and should be open soon. These sites will be managed and materials collected by a private contractors — Waste Partners for the blue and white paper and container bins and City Sanitary Services for cardboard bins.
Cass County Environmental Services Director John Ringle said, “The reason for multiple sites is to make sure we have enough container capacity to handle what is being dropped off. We need these additional locations in order to have enough capacity to keep containers from overflowing and causing a mess, which could threaten the long-term use of these sites.”
These sites will be under surveillance. Misuse is a violation of the law, and violators can be prosecuted.
As an additional reminder, these recycling sites are dual stream in nature. Separation of fiber (paper and cardboard) from rigids (clean cans, glass and plastic bottles and containers) is a requirement.
Users are asked to remove recyclable material from plastic bags, which are not recyclable. Do not use the containers for garbage and other non-recyclable plastics such as garden hoses, old extension cords, plastic bins, coolers, plastic lawn furniture and the like. Be sure to view the front of the containers for additional information and graphic descriptions.
“Wishcycling” (the act of throwing something into a recycling bin with the mere hope that it is recyclable) and leaving your recyclables bagged in plastic are the two leading causes of contamination, which ultimately costs the program (you as a citizen) more money.
“When in doubt, throw it out (as garbage)” — author unknown
