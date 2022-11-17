Where do you turn after tragedy hits? Fortunately, there is some emergency help to assist you through the darkest hours.
That help is readily available from any of five major resource centers located in Cass County. Area churches are able to help to an extent, but serious situations are often referred to one of the professional agencies. (See the list at the end of this article.)
How are these agencies tied together? One organization, The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive, gives 100 percent of all donations to these Cass County agencies. The Walker Rotary Club organizes the Bell Ringing schedule of ringers, collection and distribution of all donations.
Ineke Leer, chair of Salvation Army Bell Ringing, promised past chair and Rotarian, the late Harold Bruns in 2005, that she as a Rotarian would continue his diligent work in gathering contributions for these agencies that help those in desperate need. Harold’s last year as chair raised $7,800. In 2019 with the generous giving by those fortunate enough to give, bell-ringers were able to raise more than $20,000. This is a true testament to how people care for one another in Cass County.
Leer is also asking for volunteers to give one hour or more of their time this Holiday Season to wear the red apron and ring the bell for the Red Kettle.
“It is so rewarding to ring the bell as many people thank you for volunteering your service to the community and what it means to them personally,” Leer said.
The Red Kettle bell ringing began Nov. 16 at Super One Foods in Walker. The program begins that date each year as the need for the funds are being used year round, not just during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Call Leer at (218) 252-4044 for you and or your family to join fellow citizens in making Cass County a great place to live.
The flexible schedule is broken down into one hour time frames making it easier to give of your time.
Many area businesses, some individuals and families are sponsoring entire days or time periods and are matching dollar for dollar all contributions made during that the time slot. Some also are scheduling their employees to help at the station. There is always room and a need for more sponsors.
To sign up
Go online to registertoring.com, click I am ringing as an individual, enter zip code 56484, click SuperOne, enter date range, then hit the red search button. Select the times you want, or call Leer at (218) 252-4044 to sign up for a shift.
Service providers throughout Cass County working to ensure that the Salvation Army funds are helping to meet the needs are:
• Family Safety Network, (218) 547-1636 or (800) 324-8151
• Pine River-Backus Family Resource Center, (218) 587-4292
• Northland Family Center (Remer/Longville areas), (218) 566-3636
• Pillager Area Family Resource Center, (218) 746-4009
• Bi-County Community Action Program, (218) 547-3438
