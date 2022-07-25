Red Lake Band announces run-off election results staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jul 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Unofficial results of the Red Lake Band’s run-off election July 20 saw a mix of incumbents and challengers as winners.In the race for chairman, incumbent Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr., won re-election over former Chairman Floyd “Buck” Jourdain with 1,928 votes to 1,826.In Little Rock, challenger Harlow Spears was elected with 340 votes, ousting incumbent Adrian Beaulieu with 298.At Red Lake, Robert May prevailed over Donald L. Good, Sr., receiving 908 votes to Good’s 610.Neither Ponemah nor Redby had incumbents running for re-election.In a tight race at Ponemah, Eugene Standingcloud received 337 votes to Randall “Jiggs” Kingbird’s 320.At Redby, Harold E. Graves Jr. came out on top with 467 votes over Herman D. Donnell’s 431. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Red Lake Band Elections Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Vote Re-election Politics Institutes Run-off Darrell G. Seki Red Lake Band Harlow Spears Incumbent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Richard 'Dick' Kolp Dale and Harriet Jones donate $1 million to Walker Library Wade Slagle Cass County Probation award WHA softball players receive conference trophy, all-conference awards Latest e-Edition July 20, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
