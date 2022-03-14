Red Lake Band certifies candidates staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Mar 14, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has certified the following candidates for the May 18, 2022 general election at the March 8 regularly scheduled Tribal Council meeting.One incumbent, Tribal Treasurer Annette Johnson, withdrew her candidacy before the withdrawal deadline of March 2. One non-incumbent candidate withdrew and one candidate was deemed ineligible.Two incumbents from Ponemah and Redby opted not to seek re-election.If no candidate receives 50 percent plus 1 of the vote on election day May 18, the two top votegetters go to a run-off in August.Tribal ChairmanDarrel G. Seki, Sr., incumbentFloyd “Buck” JourdainAngela M. ChaboyeaLydell J. RobertsDarwin SumnerTribal SecretarySamjuel R. Strong, incumbentTim SumnerTribal Treasurer (no incumbent)Vernelle R. LussierMartina M. BeaulieuRed Lake DistrictDonald L. Good, Sr., incumbentJulie A. StatelyMichael W. NeedhamClem H. May, Sr.Nicole E. DesjarlaitDavid F. DesjarlaitClayton D. Strong, Sr.Mark R. Kingbird, Sr.Martera F. NelsonCherilyn R. SpearsMark A. SiganaRobert L. MayLeland D. Lussier, Jr.Charles G. MartinLittle Rock DistrictAdrian Beaulieu, incumbentTashina L. BranchaudCheryl M. ThomasJames J. Drouillard, Jr.Harlow S. SpearsRedby District (no incumbent)Harold E. Graves, Jr.Jeanne R. ThunderHerman D. DonnellGary R. Auginash, Sr.Lester G. LoudSheldon W. BrownMaureen K. LyonsPonemah District (no incumbent)Randall W. KingbirdAaron W. JonesEugene R. StandingCloudScott W. Perkins Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Red Lake Band Candidates General Election Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Candidate Incumbent Politics Institutes Donald L. Good Sr. Redby District General Election Ponemah District Candidacy Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Marian Buchanan Marlyn Abbott Stanley Van Blaricom Cass County Sheriff's Report Robert 'Bob' Fields Latest e-Edition March 9, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
