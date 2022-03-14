The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has certified the following candidates for the May 18, 2022 general election at the March 8 regularly scheduled Tribal Council meeting.

One incumbent, Tribal Treasurer Annette Johnson, withdrew her candidacy before the withdrawal deadline of March 2. One non-incumbent candidate withdrew and one candidate was deemed ineligible.

Two incumbents from Ponemah and Redby opted not to seek re-election.

If no candidate receives 50 percent plus 1 of the vote on election day May 18, the two top votegetters go to a run-off in August.

Tribal Chairman

Darrel  G. Seki, Sr., incumbent

Floyd “Buck” Jourdain

Angela M. Chaboyea

Lydell J. Roberts

Darwin Sumner

Tribal Secretary

Samjuel R. Strong, incumbent

Tim Sumner

Tribal Treasurer (no incumbent)

Vernelle R. Lussier

Martina M. Beaulieu

Red Lake District

Donald L. Good, Sr., incumbent

Julie A. Stately

Michael W. Needham

Clem H. May, Sr.

Nicole E. Desjarlait

David  F. Desjarlait

Clayton D. Strong, Sr.

Mark R. Kingbird, Sr.

Martera F. Nelson

Cherilyn R. Spears

Mark A. Sigana

Robert L. May

Leland D. Lussier, Jr.

Charles G. Martin

Little Rock District

Adrian Beaulieu, incumbent

Tashina L. Branchaud

Cheryl M. Thomas

James J. Drouillard, Jr.

Harlow S. Spears

Redby District (no incumbent)

Harold E. Graves, Jr.

Jeanne R. Thunder

Herman D. Donnell

Gary R. Auginash, Sr.

Lester G. Loud

Sheldon W. Brown

Maureen K. Lyons

Ponemah District (no incumbent)

Randall W. Kingbird

Aaron W. Jones

Eugene R. StandingCloud

Scott W. Perkins

