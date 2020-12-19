Five of the Red Lake Tribal Council members volunteered to be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16.
The Red Lake Hospital health care workers will also begin to receive their vaccines along with the frontline staff and elders at the nursing home. The Red Lake Tribal Council and the Red Lake Hospital will continue to work on a plan to administer vaccines to the membership as more shipments come in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.