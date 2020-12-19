Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
Photo submitted

Five of the Red Lake Tribal Council members volunteered to be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16.

The Red Lake Hospital health care workers will also begin to receive their vaccines along with the frontline staff and elders at the nursing home. The Red Lake Tribal Council and the Red Lake Hospital will continue to work on a plan to administer vaccines to the membership as more shipments come in.

