The Red Lake Tribal Council passed a resolution Oct. 8 that would modify the blood degree of every person of Red Lake Chippewa blood who was enrolled in the Red Lake Band as of Nov. 10, 1958, which is the date of the most recent base roll.
Everyone enrolled as of that date will now be considered a full-blood, or 4/4 blood degree. The motion was approved by a 7-3 vote of the tribal council.
The 1958 enrollment list was developed by the Red Lake Band and listed the blood quantum of members at the time. Currently the blood quantum standard requires members to have at least one-quarter Red Lake ancestry to enroll.
“Our decision to start moving away from blood quantum is the first step in creating a solution that will allow our people to carry on our ways forever,” Secretary Sam Strong said. “Although it is a great first step, it is important to recognize that it is a first step, and we need to visit this enrollment issue until we can come to a consensus to end our current practice of mathematical genocide and move forward with a solution that will allow us to protect our nation forever.”
Completed applications for enrollment under this new amendment will be taken immediately and are due no later than Jan. 15, 2020, for a special enrollment meeting scheduled Jan. 29, 2020. All applicants must supply supporting documentation. For more information about enrollment and downloadable applications, go to the Government Center Enrollment Department or to the Red Lake Tribal website at ww.redlakenation.org.
Questions may also be directed to the Red Lake Tribal Council at (218) 679-3341.
