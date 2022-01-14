STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is seeking to host two individuals for these unique opportunities: Native Culinary Artist-in-Residency (NCAIR) and JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) Fellowship.
The Native Culinary Artist-in-Residency is set to begin in May and extends through January 2023. The NCAIR program is designed to offer an Indigenous culinary artist an experience that provides the time, resources, tools, and space to expand their cooking artistry and to share their cooking passion with rural restaurants in Central Minnesota, and through workshops and special programs to community. Special events and other opportunities to present work will be co-designed with the awarded artist.
The JEDI Fellow will participate in a variety of activities to gain broad experience in local and regional justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion issues and opportunities. This fellowship experience includes working with private, public, and non-profit organizations and gives a better understanding of local government. The fellowship timeframe is from May to April 2023.
These positions are funded by a grant from Northwest Area Foundation and seek to expand cultural awareness. To learn more and apply, visit regionfive.org/careers or contact Dawn Espe, Equitable Development Specialist, at despe@regionfive.org or by phone at (218) 894-6013. Applications for both positions will be accepted until 5 p.m. March 15.
About Region Five Development Commission
Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is a high-performing, regionally focused partner providing community development, economic development, and transportation initiatives in central Minnesota. R5DC programs are strategic and resilient in nature, and contain an inclusive and collaborative approach, with an emphasis on local foods/agricultural and renewable energy economy. Visit regionfive.org/about to learn more.
