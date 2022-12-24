Pictured (from left) are Julie Anderholm, Small Business Development Center; Stu Lourey and Gary Wertish, Minnesota Farmers Union; Dave Endicott, Central Lakes College; Carol Anderson, Community Development of Morrison County; Mark Johnson, Central Lake...
STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) announced their 2022 Annual Award Winners and honored awardees at an event held at Roundhouse Brewery Union Station in Nisswa on Dec. 9. Music was provided by the Pillager Chamber Singers.

R5DC selected Schlenner Wenner & Co as the recipient of the 2022 Exceptional Service Provider of the Year for exceptional services and authentic relationships that support R5DC’s mission. Minnesota Farmers Union was chosen as 2022 Exceptional Regional Partner of the Year for exhibiting real collaboration through the Mobile Meat Slaughtering project in partnership with multiple allies including Cass County, Community Development of Morrison County, Happy Dancing Turtle, Central Lakes College, the Small Business Development Center, Agriculture Utilization Research Institute, and the U.S. Economic Development Administration. In support of the agricultural economy, and alongside others, the North Central Economic Development Association (NCEDA), the private sector led lending arm of R5DC, assisted the Minnesota Farmers Union project with access to capital to make this important project a reality.

