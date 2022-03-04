STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) announces 2022 Board of Directors and incoming members.
R5DC Directors include Chair John Benson, Cass County Town Boards; Vice Chair Jon Lubke, Crow Wing County Municipalities; Secretary Julie Polak, Todd County Town Boards; Treasurer Greg Blaine, Morrison County Commissioner; Directors David A. Anderson, Wadena County Municipalities; Andrea Haverinen, Region 5 School Board Representative; Bob Kangas, Cass County Commissioner.
The Commission’s newest representatives are Dr. Carrie Brimhall, Higher Education Representative; Annie McMurrin, Cass County Municipalities.
R5DC is grateful to Alex Weego and Doug Kern for their service to the R5DC Board of Directors and to the following individuals for their service on the Commission: Chet Bodin, Workforce Development Representative; Kevin Egan, Cass County Municipalities; Randy Finn, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe; Tami Klucas, Camp Ripley Representative.
Executive Director Cheryal Lee Hills shared, “We are fortunate to work for elected officials and leaders of public interest groups who continually seek regional cooperation and efficiencies in ways that improve our rural quality of life.”
The work of the R5DC is guided by a governing commission that consists of 24 members representing a cross-section of constituents from around the five-county region. For a full listing of Commission representatives visit regionfive.org/about
