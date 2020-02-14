STAPLES — R5DC announces 2020 board of directors and incoming members. R5DC Directors include: Chair Alex Weego, Todd County Municipalities; Vice Chair John Benson, Cass County Town Boards; Secretary Julie Polak, Todd County Town Boards; Treasurer Greg Blaine, Morrison County Commissioner; Directors David A. Anderson, Wadena County Municipalities; Erich Heppner, Higher Education/CLC; Rosemary Franzen, Crow Wing County Commissioner.
The Commission’s newest representatives are Andrea Haverinen, Region 5 School Board Representative and Katie Baier, Emerging Leader.
The Commission would like to thank the following individuals for their service to the R5DC board: Board Chair Barb Becker, Wadena County Commissioner; Secretary Matthew Erickson, Camp Ripley; Sheldon Monson, Wadena County Commissioner; Murlyn Kreklau, Wadena County Town Boards.
“We are fortunate to work for elected officials and leaders of public interest groups who continually seek regional cooperation and efficiencies in ways that improve our rural quality of life,” shared Executive Director Cheryal Lee Hills.
The work of the Commission is guided by a governing commission that consists of 24 members representing a cross-section of constituents from around the five-county region. For a full listing of Commission representatives visit www.regionfive.org
