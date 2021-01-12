STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) announces the release of the Equity Action Guide for Rural Communities.
This action guide was created by a team of community champions from Growth and Justice with the support of the R5DC staff and project team members. The Equity Action Guide responds to requests from rural Minnesotans and was created as a road map on how to create equitable economic ecosystems (E3).
The guide shares stories from people who have worked on equity and inclusion in small to mid-sized communities for a long time. The case studies in the guide are intentionally gathered from Greater Minnesota and are rooted in Minnesota and Midwestern good instincts and emerging practices in equitable and inclusive community and economic development.
The creation of this guide and the larger effort to foster regional shared prosperity is led by the E3 project team at R5DC in Central Minnesota. It is funded by the Northwest Area Foundation (NWAF) with additional support from the McKnight Foundation, Blandin Foundation, and Sourcewell. In recent years, these organizations have made impactful investments in strengthening rural areas in Minnesota, helping people and places thrive.
To view this guide, please visit www.regionfive.org/welcoming-communities
