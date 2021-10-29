WASHINGTON, D.C. — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) based in Staples has received a 2021 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for rural energy and environment planning.
Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is currently working with small, rural cities to develop Energy and Environment Action Plans that help cities implement and envision energy and environment-related projects in their communities.
NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies. The association’s Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of our nation’s regions and local communities.
Award-winning projects were recognized during NADO’s 2021 Annual Training Conference, held in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 16-19. The 2021 class of award recipients consists of 102 projects from 70 organizations spanning 24 states. These projects are presented in an interactive “Story Map” developed by NADO that includes project summaries, partners, and images. The Story Map is available online at: https://www.nado.org/2021_impactawards/
“During the past 20 months, regional development organizations across the country have shown just how valuable they are in supporting the local communities they serve,” said 2019-2021 NADO President Kevin Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission, located in Radford, Va. “From COVID-19 response and recovery initiatives, to workforce and economic development projects, to social services programs and much more, the 2021 NADO Impact Awardees highlight the many ways our members work on the ground every day to improve quality of life in their regions.”
The NADO Impact Awards are presented in honor of the late Aliceann Wohlbruck who was NADO’s first executive director and served 24 years as a tireless champion for regional approaches to economic development in rural communities.
For more information about this award-winning project, contact Angela Anderson via email at aanderson@regionfive.org or by phone at (218) 894-6017.
