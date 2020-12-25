STAPLES — As result of the hearing from communities throughout Crow Wing, Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties, the Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) has launched Energy and Environment (EE) planning and project implementation initiative.
In 2020, R5DC began EE planning and implementation with two communities; Staples and Hackensack. To serve more communities in our five-county region, R5DC will apply to USDA for an investment that would allow 10 more communities to further this work.
The opportunity is open to all communities throughout the region and R5DC will serve the first 10 who respond with interest. Once the community-driven blueprint is in place, an investment of $10,000.00 will be utilized for project implementation. R5DC invites your city to participate in local planning to mitigate against your community’s unique identified near-term energy and environment risks.
To learn more, visit: www.regionfive.org/eep
About Region Five
The Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is a high-performing, regionally focused partner committed to enhancing the vitality and quality of life in Region 5 through resilient, collaborative, and inclusive approaches to regional community development, economic development, and transportation initiatives. R5DC is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Visit regionfive.org to learn more.
