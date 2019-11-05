STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is soliciting Request for Proposals (RFP) from architectural firms to provide architect, engineer and design services for the SHED AgCelerator project.
The deadline for responses is Nov. 30. Interested parties are urged to review the full eligibility criteria and RFP details posted on the R5DC website, at http://www.regionfive.org/shed. Any questions about the request for proposals process should be directed to chills@regionfive.org
Region Five Development Commission enhances the vitality and quality of life in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties is the mission of Region Five Development Commission. Resiliency, inclusion and collaboration are guiding concepts in achieving mutually shared goals that continue to evolve with local municipalities, state, federal, philanthropic, non-profit and social advocacy agencies. Visit www.regionfive.org to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.