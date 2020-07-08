STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) welcomes the addition of Erica Bjelland.
Bjelland joins R5DC as a regional development planner, after working for several years at Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL) in Backus. She is responsible for facilitating community development and economic development projects, with an emphasis on program implementation focused on energy, environment, and pandemic planning. Bjelland assists local units of government and businesses with various other planning and ensures that diversity, equity, and inclusion practices are incorporated into existing and new policies, rules, programs and proposals.
She holds bachelor’s degrees in Environmental Policy and Global Studies from Concordia College in Moorhead, and currently serves on the 100 Rural Women board and Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) regional steering committee.
R5DC is a high-performing, regionally focused partner providing community development, economic development and transportation initiatives in central Minnesota. Programs are strategic and resilient in nature, and contain an inclusive and collaborative approach, with an emphasis on local foods/agricultural and renewable energy economy.
Visit regionfive.org/about to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.