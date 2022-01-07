STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) welcomes the addition of Brendan Lee-Gilligan, who joins R5DC as a Minnesota GreenCorps member. His focus will be on energy and environment planning and projects.

Lee-Gilligan is a recent college graduate with a degree in Environmental Studies. In his senior year, he worked from school remotely due to the pandemic. During this time, he wrote a thesis paper on how the United States could go about protecting honeybees and preventing Colony Collapse Disorder.

The Minnesota GreenCorps program, coordinated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, aims to preserve and protect Minnesota’s environment while training a new generation of environmental professionals. Members serve at their host sites for 11 months, from mid-September through mid-August. Host sites include cities, counties, tribal nations, public schools, universities, watershed districts, and nonprofit organizations.

 

About Region Five Development Commission

Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is a high-performing, regionally focused partner providing community development, economic development and transportation initiatives in central Minnesota. R5DC programs are strategic and resilient in nature, and contain an inclusive and collaborative approach, with an emphasis on local foods/agricultural and renewable energy economy. Visit regionfive.org/about to learn more.

 

About Minnesota GreenCorps

Minnesota GreenCorps is an AmeriCorps program. Funding is provided through a grant from ServeMinnesota, AmeriCorps, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Participating host site organizations also provide in-kind resources. Learn more at: pca.state.mn.us/waste/minnesota-greencorps

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments