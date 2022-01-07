STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) welcomes the addition of Brendan Lee-Gilligan, who joins R5DC as a Minnesota GreenCorps member. His focus will be on energy and environment planning and projects.
Lee-Gilligan is a recent college graduate with a degree in Environmental Studies. In his senior year, he worked from school remotely due to the pandemic. During this time, he wrote a thesis paper on how the United States could go about protecting honeybees and preventing Colony Collapse Disorder.
The Minnesota GreenCorps program, coordinated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, aims to preserve and protect Minnesota’s environment while training a new generation of environmental professionals. Members serve at their host sites for 11 months, from mid-September through mid-August. Host sites include cities, counties, tribal nations, public schools, universities, watershed districts, and nonprofit organizations.
About Region Five Development Commission
Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is a high-performing, regionally focused partner providing community development, economic development and transportation initiatives in central Minnesota. R5DC programs are strategic and resilient in nature, and contain an inclusive and collaborative approach, with an emphasis on local foods/agricultural and renewable energy economy. Visit regionfive.org/about to learn more.
About Minnesota GreenCorps
Minnesota GreenCorps is an AmeriCorps program. Funding is provided through a grant from ServeMinnesota, AmeriCorps, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Participating host site organizations also provide in-kind resources. Learn more at: pca.state.mn.us/waste/minnesota-greencorps
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.